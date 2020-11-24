‘Hillbilly Elegy’ released today on Netflix: What to know about the movie

The movie had screenings at select theaters locally and across the nation earlier this month and received mixed reviews from Middletown residents and national film critics. Netflix won a bidding war to finance the movie in a $45 million deal.

The movie is based on J.D. Vance’s 2016 bestselling book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” Vance, a Marine veteran of the Iraq War and a graduate of Middletown High School, Ohio State University and Yale Law School, wrote about his life and how he overcame socioeconomic struggles and Appalachian roots to obtain his education and a career as a venture capitalist.