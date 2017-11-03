These 8 historical figures are honored with statues in the region, and here’s why

The monument, created by Urbana artist Mike Major, was commissioned to commemorate Abraham Lincoln’s visit to Dayton on Sept. 17, 1859. That day, Lincoln reportedly stood on a box on the curb facing the steps of the Old Courthouse and spoke to the crowd for close to two hours.

Private George Washington Fair

Main Street and Monument Avenue

Private George Washington Fair stands on top of the Soldiers’ Monument on Main Street. His likeness was not the first choice, according to Dayton historian Curt Dalton.

The original accepted design was of a figure representing the Goddess of Liberty. Ex-Civil War soldiers protested vehemently, however, and passed a resolution requesting the goddess be substituted by a Union private soldier. George Washington Fair, a 6-foot, 200-pound bricklayer and an ex-Union soldier, served as the model.

The Soldiers Monument was unveiled on July 31, 1884.

President William McKinley

Cooper Park

This statue of President William McKinley, located in Cooper Park next to the Dayton Metro Library's main branch, was dedicated to his memory Sept. 17, 1910.

This statue, located in Cooper Park next to the Dayton Metro Library’s main branch, was dedicated to his memory Sept. 17, 1910.

McKinley was also the governor of Ohio, an Ohio representative in Congress and a soldier in the Union Army.

A plaque on the monument reads, “This monument is a tribute by the citizens of Dayton and the children of its schools.”

Wright brothers

Deeds Point, North Broadway Street and Monument Avenue

At Deeds Point, two life-sized statues of Orville and Wilbur Wright commemorate the beginnings of aircraft control. The statue captures Orville twisting a bicycle inner tube box as Wilbur explains his scheme for warping wings.

Sculptures of the Wright brothers can be found in multiple locations.

At Deeds Point, two life-sized statues of Orville and Wilbur Wright commemorate the beginnings of aircraft control. The statue captures Orville twisting a bicycle innertube box as Wilbur explains his scheme for warping wings.

A figure of Orville Wright holding a propeller stands near a representation of his workshop on North Broadway Street.

On Monument Avenue, the brothers are depicted with the Wright Flyer III. Wilbur is on his belly flying the plane and Orville is running below.

John Patterson Memorial

Hills and Dales Park, Kettering

Feb. 13, 2015: The statue of John Patterson, founder of National Cash Register, is a historic feature of Hills & Dales MetroPark.

John Patterson was the founder of National Cash Register Company.

The sculpture, done by artist Guiseppe Moretti, sits on top of a hill overlooking a Metro Park and is believed to have been dedicated June 9, 1918.

The monument is made up of three sculptures: John Patterson seated on a horse in the center; a woman with a book and a man standing on a gear at the left; and two men, one holding a cornucopia and globe and the other holding a torch, on the right.

President John F. Kennedy

University of Dayton

"Kennedy's Eternal Flame" is located outside of the Kennedy Union on the University of Dayton campus.

“Kennedy’s Eternal Flame” is located outside of the Kennedy Union on the University of Dayton campus.

The full-length portrait, which is abstract at the bottom but becomes detailed at the head, is over 8 feet tall.

The original sculpture was made of cement and marble by William Joseph Thompson in 1964 and was recast in bronze by John Leon in 1998.

Adam Schantz

Woodland Cemetery

Adam Schantz, who died in 1903 and buried at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, was a businessman and councilman in Dayton. He and his brother George were partners in a successful brewery. He eventually bought out his brother and at one time was a partner in at least 10 Dayton breweries.

Schantz, who died in 1903, was a businessman and councilman in Dayton.

He and his brother George were partners in a successful brewery. He eventually bought out his brother and at one time was a partner in at least 10 Dayton breweries.

Schantz developed a way to purify water for use in his breweries and called the product Lily Water, according to Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.

Marie Sturwold Aull

Carillon Historical Park

In 1957, Marie Aull, a lifelong member of the Garden Club of Dayton, made history by creating the Midwest s first National Audubon Society nature center.

Surrounded by native Ohio plants, a sculpture of Aull stands at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton.

Aull, a conservationist and educator, founded Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm and played a major role in creating the Dayton-Montgomery County Park District, now known as Five Rivers MetroParks.

This sculpture, by artist Erik Blome, was a gift from the Garden Club of Dayton and dedicated on June 17, 2003.