Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares

A scare after several sticks of suspected dynamite were found Wednesday afternoon during a cleanout of a Springfield house led to evacuations and shut down a residential street in the city.
The suspected dynamite was reported around 2:15 p.m., but the Dayton Bomb Squad determined the 14 sticks were old road flares that likely were inert.
Following the report, the Springfield Fire Division evacuated the adjacent homes and the one across from the house in the 1700 block of Victory Drive as a precaution.
Other residents were ordered to shelter in place and Victory Drive was blocked to traffic.
The scene was cleared around 4:45 p.m.
Credit: Bill Lackey
