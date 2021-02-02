Homicide victim found Sunday died a week earlier, according to coroner

A Dayton woman who was found dead at a North Garfield Street house in Dayton Sunday was killed a week earlier, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Kent Harshbarger ruled the death of Amy Yates a homicide. The 36-year-old Dayton woman died from multiple sharp force injuries on Jan. 23.
Jeremy Harlow, 34, of Dayton, was also found deceased in the home. He died by suicide on Jan. 23, according to Harshbarger.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate, however preliminary reports indicate the incident is a murder-suicide.
“While detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation, the evidence recovered indicates this tragic event is likely the result of a murder-suicide,” Lt. Jason Hall said Monday.
Police responded to the first block of North Garfield Street around 3:45 p.m. Sunday after the owner of the duplex found Harlow dead inside, according to dispatch records.
The owner told a dispatcher that another tenant complained of a “terrible smell,” according to records.
Once officers were inside the duplex they found Yates.