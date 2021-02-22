Hospital coming to Miamisburg will be larger than planned

A Pennsylvania-based chain will construct a larger-than-planned post-acute rehabilitation hospital in Miamisburg.
Post Acute Medical initially proposed bringing a 42-bed, one-story facility to a nearly 5.2-acre property on the southeast corner of Alexandersville Road and Crosspointe Drive, according to City Planner Ryan Homsi. Revised plans call for a 62-bed, two-story facility.
Headquartered near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the PAM chain provides post-acute health care services through more than 40 long-term acute care and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations in 12 states. It operates PAM Specialty Hospital of Dayton, which is part of Kettering Health Network’s Sycamore Medical Center campus in Miamisburg.
The addition of a second floor increases the facility’s square footage from 51,000 square feet to 74,640 square feet, Homsi said.
The reason they needed to do that was PAM currently has 40 beds in Sycamore and at least some of those will be moved to the new building, he said.
The new rehab hospital is expected to create more than 100 jobs, Homsi said.
The hospital will focus on increasing strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who no longer need full-fledged hospital care but are not ready to return to their homes following an injury, illness or surgical procedure. That includes, but is not limited to, stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions.
The facility also will have inpatient and outpatient services. Typical patient stays are between 10 and 14 days, and those types of uses usually seek to locate near larger hospitals, according to a memorandum previously provided to Miamisburg City Council.
Miamisburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rezone the site from research-office and light industrial use to hospital use.
Construction is set to launch next month and wrap up by March 2022, if all goes according as planned, Anthony Lampasona, chief development officer for Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, previously told this news outlet.