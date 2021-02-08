How vets can get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Dayton VA

The Dayton VA will be having a walk-in clinic 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14, at the Primary Care Clinic on the Dayton VA Campus, 4100 W. Third St. This is only for veterans enrolled at the Dayton VA who are 70 and older. The hospital also held a walk-in clinic this past weekend and had 558 veterans vaccinated on Saturday and 228 on Sunday.

Dr. Kevin Connolly, chief of primary care, said the only requirement to receive the COVID vaccine there is to be eligible for care at the VA and enrolled in the Dayton VA. The clinic is vaccinating in groups based on highest risk to lowest risk, going in order of Veterans Health Administration and CDC guidelines.

If there are veterans interested in enrolling at the Dayton VA, or wonder if they qualify, they contact the outreach specialist at 937-268-6511 ext. 2159 or ext. 2035. If they are enrolled, they will be notified when they can get the vaccine.

Workers are notifying veterans when they are eligible to get the vaccine at the Dayton VA, sending out robo calls, postcards and using social media to keep them informed.

“We encourage veterans who are contacted by us, alerting them they are now eligible for the vaccine, to give us a call so we can schedule their vaccinations. Again, our goal is to vaccinate as many Veterans as we can based on the number of vaccines that we receive,” Connolly said in a statement.

If someone wants to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through the week or the weekend, they need to call 937-268-6511 ext. 4067 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as we can based on the supply of vaccine that we receive . As we are being given vaccine every week in allotments, we are trying to utilize all of that vaccine,” Connolly said.