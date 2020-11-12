Huber Heights spending $600K on upgraded emergency response software

Huber Heights will spend more than $600,000 with Motorola to replace outdated software for its emergency dispatch and records management for the police and fire departments.
City Council approved the agreement on Tuesday.
Huber Heights City Manager Rob Schommer said the city originally contracted with Tyler Technologies, a Texas provider of community software services to the public sector.
Schoomer said Tyler Technologies had requested for an extension to implement the project, but the city did not want to wait.
“We wanted to make sure that we could get the replacement and upgraded system done in a more timely fashion, so we can achieve that with this other vendor, and we will hopefully continue on with the upgrade within our timeline,” he said.
Schommer said there was no cost to choosing not to move forward with the other agreement.
The city put out requests for the bid about two years ago, Schommer said, and Motorola and Tyler Technologies both responded.
The vendor the city used before Tyler Technologies had a series of lack of support issues and lack of upgrades, Schommer said, and that’s why the city chose to upgrade their old technology.
“To continue to pay for services that we weren’t getting didn’t make sense,” Schommer said, adding that Tyler Technologies and Motorola were not the companies the city had problems with.
The contract will initially cost about $606,000, Schommer said, and there will be annual service agreements as well that are expected and factored into the city budget.