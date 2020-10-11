I-75 traffic changes start this week in south Dayton

The Interstate 75 southbound exit at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard will close Thursday evening and remain closed for a week as work begins on two bridge projects in Dayton.
That same evening drivers can expect delays as there also will be traffic pattern changes on I-75 as a result of the bridge repairs over Edwin C. Moses and Carillon boulevards that will continue well into 2021.
Southbound traffic will shift onto I-75 northbound in a contraflow lane from Stewart Street and then shift back at Ohio 741 in Moraine. There will be two 10-foot lanes along the median wall for southbound traffic.
The northbound traffic pattern shift between Albany Street and Ohio 741 started Oct. 4 and will last through Oct. 15, 2021.
Motorists can expect multiple lane closures as the contractor prepares for the lane changes. The entrance ramp at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard will be closed through Oct. 15. There will be a detour at the Dryden Road exit.
The Ruhlin Company, contracted by the Ohio Department of Transportation in July, will replace the bridge decks and remove the U-turn lane from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard now that the projects it was intended to assist are complete.
“The U-turn was installed to facilitate the modernization of I-75 and the US 35/I-75 interchange projects to the north, which both are complete, exception for the last phase of US 35/I-75 Interchange. The reconstruction of I-75 over Edwin C Moses structure will conflict with the U-turn,” said ODOT spokeswoman Tiffany Oliphant.
The repairs are projected to be complete by fall 2022, but the lane changes will end in 2021.