I-75 traffic changes start this week in south Dayton

That same evening drivers can expect delays as there also will be traffic pattern changes on I-75 as a result of the bridge repairs over Edwin C. Moses and Carillon boulevards that will continue well into 2021.

Southbound traffic will shift onto I-75 northbound in a contraflow lane from Stewart Street and then shift back at Ohio 741 in Moraine. There will be two 10-foot lanes along the median wall for southbound traffic.