‘I am going to need somebody:’ SWAT standoff, fatal shooting started with a call for help

“This is never the end result we look for in this type of incident but unfortunately, for the safety of the community and our law enforcement officers, it was a necessary one,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

In the call to dispatchers, the upset woman said she previously called about the domestic situation. But said it was now an emergency.

“I am going to need somebody immediately,” the woman told the dispatcher.

The woman said the man “kicked my door in and he has guns and he won’t leave. It told him not to come in here, he came anyway.”

Dwyer said deputies went to the residence previously and no one answered the door.

When officers arrived a second time, they spent about an hour in the residence trying to talk to Thomas, Dwyer said. He had his gun holstered, but continued to become more agitated, pacing and touching the butt of the gun.

“He obviously had some issues they were trying to mitigate the situation and calm him down. The opportunity to take him into custody didn’t present itself. They then backed out. He shut the door and we called for the negotiators as they are better equipped to try to talk somebody out of the situation,” Dwyer said.