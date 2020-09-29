‘I can’t move, please hurry’: Police continue to investigate Monroe father-son shootings

The caller answers, “My father. He is in the living room with me. I can’t move, please hurry.”

He said his father shot himself. The man said he had not seen his father for five years.

“He came at the front door looking for me,” the man told dispatchers. Then he said his father told him he owed him money.

The man said he had been shot several times with a 9-millimeter gun in the arms and legs. At one point, he was able to get to the front door.

When police arrived, the man said his father had shot himself in the head.

Monroe Police released no additional information about the investigation on Monday, including the identity of the men and their conditions.