Ideas welcome: Community effort aims to make Dayton a better place

“PDAC seeks projects that benefit residents of the Dayton region, impact its quality of life, encourage business growth, and strengthen the community’s relationship with local military installations,” the Dayton Development Coalition said. “The process allows community leaders to evaluate projects and establish a list of regional priorities that allows the region to 'speak with one voice when presenting priorities to state and federal officeholders and other decision makers.”

Past proposals have called for improvements to what is now Day Air Ball Park, road work, improvements at Dayton International Airport. Wilmington Air Park and much more.

“This year we welcome Dayton Children’s President and CEO Deborah Feldman as our new PDAC Chair,” Jeff Hoagland, coalition president and chief executive, said in a release. “Deb has been a steadfast advocate for our community for more than 30 years. She deeply understands our community’s needs and the critical role of our region’s tradition of collaboration.”

All submissions are self-referred to one of five panels for review, focusing on defense; economic development; hospitals, health care and social services; quality of life; and transportation and government services.

Each review panel submits recommendations to the full PDAC, which is made up of about 25 business, educational, and government leaders from across the region.

“The foundation of PDAC is our community’s ability to gather together and build support for common goals," Feldman said. "Every year, we learn about innovative and inspiring efforts to make our community a better place to live. I’m honored to lead PDAC and look forward to working with so many Dayton region leaders.”

Project sponsors must complete an online project questionnaire to participate in the PDAC process, and they should be prepared to provide detailed information about their projects.

For more information on the overall process, go to https://www.daytonregion.com/ddc/pdac

Questions about the process can also be directed to Amy Schrimpf at aschrimpf@daytonregion.com or (937) 229-9066.