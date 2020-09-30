Dayton’s Stratacache helps give NYC Krispy Kreme a ‘killer brand impression'

“We’re doing all the indoor experiences,” Riegel said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News Wednesday.

Stratacache technology found within. Also: Delicious donuts. Krispy Kreme corporate image

Hoffman told the site that the store is working with layers of imagery — including scrolling animation on a middle board and menu board items meant to capture the customer’s eye.

“It took hours and days for us to (do), I think we pushed their platform, we pushed the media players that we were using,” Hoffman said. “We pushed their creativity, but, in time we were able to kinda get what we wanted because visually it seems simple, but executionally, it was a really big challenge.”

A big part of the store’s value is to give customers a look at how the Krispy Kreme donuts are made and arrayed prior to purchase. The store requires reservations and even features stadium seating for customers to view how the donuts are made, according to James Andrews, who conducted a video tour of the store recently in a You Tube video.

“These type of kind of flagship experience stores are always kind of over-the-top cool,” Riegel told the Dayton Daily News.

The store offers a traditional menu board that has what Riegel calls “domination spots,” in which different videos take over and offer new visual experiences.

From a You Tube video tour of the Times Square Krispy Kreme flagship store. Photo credit: James Andrews' You Tube video.

“Because the whole purpose of that store is to give you a killer brand impression,” the Dayton CEO said. “And to have you walk out of there saying, ‘Wow. That was awesome.’”

Stratacache is no stranger to Times Square. The company’s technology is at work at the M&M store across the street from the new Krispy Kreme store, for example.

“We also do a lot of work in these kind of one-off experiential environments for retail,” Riegel said.

Based in downtown Dayton, Stratacache is a digital signage and customer-service technology company that serves customers worldwide.