Indian Lake fireworks: $60K show returns Saturday

The 2021 Indian Lake Beach Spectacular and Fireworks show is on for this Saturday at 10 p.m., according to the Indian Lake Chamber Facebook page.
The $60,000 fireworks display will take place at 13156 OH-235 in Lakeview in Logan County.
Best locations to view the show include Old Field Beach, West Bank along State Route 235, South Bank along State Route, Leppich Field, Parking lots of Community Market and Lakeview Hardware, and anywhere on the lake as well.
“Tune your radios to 102.1 or 98.3 or WRPO the 3rd for Choreographed music to the show,’' according to the chamber Facebook page.
Indian Lake State Park employees, county law enforcement, local fire, and EMS will be present to monitor and patrol the event.
