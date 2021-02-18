Investigation continues into baby found dead in a Monroe motel room trash can

According to a Monroe police report obtained by the Journal-News, police responded about 10 a.m. Oct. 9, 2020, to Motel 75 on Garver Road on a report of a “possible abandoned baby.”

Warren County Coroner’s investigator Doyle Burke said the body of a girl was found in a trashcan in one of the rooms. The mother had gone to an area hospital after a 911 call was placed.