JD Vance votes at his Cincinnati polling location, says ‘I feel good’ about presidential election

Vance stepped out of the motorcade with his wife, Usha, and their three children to enter the precinct.

Several people also there to vote were surprised to see so many members of the press standing by waiting on Vance’s arrival. They were unaware he would be there at that time.

After he voted, Vance addressed the media, which included national outlets. He said both he and his wife voted for Donald Trump and U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, a Westlake businessman running against incumbent Sherrod Brown.

When asked about Tuesday’s election results, Vance said, “I feel good, but you don’t know until you know.”

He said he would head back to his East Walnut Hills home for a bit and then fly to Mar-A-Lago in Florida to be with Trump as the results rolled in Tuesday night.

Vance voted in this same place two years ago when he ran for U.S. Senate, and he told the media he is hopeful the results are the same as they were when he won then.

When asked about voting 35 miles from where he was born and raised in Middletown, Vance said that “my heart is just filled with gratitude and the generosity of the American people.”

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” he said. “I will pay down the debt I owe to this country. I will never be able to repay what this country has given to me.”

Vance was asked about the divisiveness of the election in the U.S. He responded that even a few of his own friends have ended their friendship after the announcement that he would be Trump’s vice presidential candidate.

“That’s a tragedy, and I will never follow that example,” he said.

Vance’s comments to the media lasted about five minutes, and then he returned to the motorcade to depart.

Some political experts have said since Vance is serving his first term as a U.S. senator, he lacks the experience to be Trump’s vice president, while Vance’s close friends have pointed to his educational background.

The VP candidate’s first solo rally as a vice presidential candidate drew a crowd that exceeded the space in the Middletown High School auditorium and showed that he has the support of many in his hometown. Streets in Middletown and throughout Butler County appear to be lined with more yard signs for Trump and Vance than the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minn. Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump carried Butler County by more than 20 points in the last two presidential elections.

Throughout the current campaign, Vance has talked about his mother’s drug addictions, numerous failed marriages and how his grandmother, whom he calls “mamaw,” was his guiding force.