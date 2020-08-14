X

John Legend to perform for virtual Democratic National Convention

John Legend???s full performance at Blind Bob???s to honor Oregon District shooting victims [courtesy of Blind Bob's]

By Russell Florence Jr., Contributing Writer

Springfield native John Legend is scheduled to perform at the Democratic National Convention, a four-day virtual event beginning Monday, Aug. 17, culminating with Joe Biden’s formal acceptance of the Democratic presidential nomination.

John Legend performs at the Rose Music Center in June. TY GREENLEES/STAFF
Joining the EGOT winner next week are Grammy-winning artists including Billie Eilish, The Chicks, Common, Leon Bridges, and Jennifer Hudson. Milwaukee is the host city for the convention, but due to the coronavirus pandemic Biden will accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware. Additional speakers and performers are expected to join elsewhere from across the country.

In particular, Monday night’s events will feature “a unique performance of our National Anthem” from a 57-person youth choir, with each member representing “one of the 57 states and territories as they perform from remote locations across the nation,” according to the convention statement.

The Convention is slated to air Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m. EST.

