Judges battle: Epley, Solle, Brannon, O’Diam leading

Montgomery County Probate Court

In the race for a Montgomery County probate court judge seat, probate court magistrate Arvin Miller is losing to local attorney David Brannon. They are seeking to replace Judge Alice O. McCollum.

Brannon is holding onto a wide lead with 57% of the vote, compared to Miller’s 42.95%, according to the early results.

Second District Court of Appeals

Chris Epley maintains a lead over Marshall Lachman for one of the five seats on the Second District Court of Appeals, according to early results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Epley has about 53.88% of the vote, while Lachman has won about 46.12%, according to data with most precincts reporting across six counties.

Epley and Lachman are seeking the seat being vacated by Judge Jeffrey E. Froelich.

Epley, a Republican, is a member of the Oakwood City Council and a former Oakwood school board member.

He has served as a magistrate for the Dayton Municipal Court and has taught appellate practice and procedure at the UD School of Law.

Lachman, a Democrat, said he’s practiced law for more than 30 years and argued more than 100 times in front of the appeals court.

Greene County Probate Court

Greene County voters also will decide whether to reelect Republican incumbent probate Judge Thomas O’Diam or put independent challenger Mark Babb on the bench.

O’Diam has an early lead with about 60.65% of the vote, compared to Babb’s 39.35%, according to early unofficial results.

O’Diam, 61, has been the Greene County probate judge since 2013. He was appointed in August of that year by Gov. John Kasich to replace retiring Judge Robert Hagler.

After running unopposed in 2014, O’Diam in this election faces Babb, a 47-year-old attorney and managing partner at Babb, Anderson, Rowland and Smith.

Babb has said the the community needs to restore the integrity of the probate court in Greene County.

These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted in Ohio, potentially through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.

Local attorney David Brannon, left, and Probate Court Magistrate Arvin Miller, right, are running for the Montgomery County Probate Court Judge seat.

Republican Greene County Probate Judge Tom O’Diam (left) will face Independent Mark Babb in this November's election.