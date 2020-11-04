Judges battle: Epley, Solle, Brannon, O’Diam leading

Vacancies on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals means there will be three new faces on those benches next year.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Susan Solle has a comfortable lead over K. George Kordalis for a seat on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, with about 205 out of 360 precincts reporting, according to unofficial Montgomery County Board of Election results.
She is leading with about 55.75% of the vote, compared to Kordalis' 44.25%.
They are both local attorneys who are vying to replace Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Barbara Gorman.
Solle, 51, a Democrat, is an attorney with 21 years of experience who specializes in business, employment and insurance litigation. Kordalis, 33, a Republican, has been an attorney for about eight years.
Montgomery County Probate Court
In the race for a Montgomery County probate court judge seat, probate court magistrate Arvin Miller is losing to local attorney David Brannon. They are seeking to replace Judge Alice O. McCollum.
Brannon is holding onto a wide lead with 57% of the vote, compared to Miller’s 42.95%, according to the early results.
Second District Court of Appeals
Chris Epley maintains a lead over Marshall Lachman for one of the five seats on the Second District Court of Appeals, according to early results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
Epley has about 53.88% of the vote, while Lachman has won about 46.12%, according to data with most precincts reporting across six counties.
Epley and Lachman are seeking the seat being vacated by Judge Jeffrey E. Froelich.
Epley, a Republican, is a member of the Oakwood City Council and a former Oakwood school board member.
He has served as a magistrate for the Dayton Municipal Court and has taught appellate practice and procedure at the UD School of Law.
Lachman, a Democrat, said he’s practiced law for more than 30 years and argued more than 100 times in front of the appeals court.
Greene County Probate Court
Greene County voters also will decide whether to reelect Republican incumbent probate Judge Thomas O’Diam or put independent challenger Mark Babb on the bench.
O’Diam has an early lead with about 60.65% of the vote, compared to Babb’s 39.35%, according to early unofficial results.
O’Diam, 61, has been the Greene County probate judge since 2013. He was appointed in August of that year by Gov. John Kasich to replace retiring Judge Robert Hagler.
After running unopposed in 2014, O’Diam in this election faces Babb, a 47-year-old attorney and managing partner at Babb, Anderson, Rowland and Smith.
Babb has said the the community needs to restore the integrity of the probate court in Greene County.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted in Ohio, potentially through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.