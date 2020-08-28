JUST IN: Dayton school board about to vote on 241 layoffs, furloughs

Both of those resolutions include memorandums of understanding with the employees’ unions. The MOUs say the temporary RIFs and furloughs are without pay, but the employees can use any accumulated paid vacation and personal leave days if they wish.

The MOUs also says DPS will not contest any application for unemployment compensation during the furlough.

They also say the furloughed employees can continue their medical and dental insurance during the furloughs, and the school board will pay 100% of the premium, rather than the normal amount, which is closer to 85%. The MOU says furloughed employees will be restored to employment when the remote learning period ends.

The third resolution calls for a reduction in force that is not temporary, due to “organizational restructuring, lack of work, and financial reasons.” That layoff would affect 25 administrators and district support staff, including 15 assistant principals.

The school board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and the board has said it will immediately go into a closed executive session to discuss these issues before emerging for a public vote.

The board is also expected to discuss the status of fall sports and extracurricular activities, which have been on hold in recent weeks.