JUST IN: Fallen Kettering soldier honored with Ohio 48 dedication

A portion of Ohio 48 today was dedicated in honor of a Kettering soldier who died in Afghanistan more than seven years ago.
The stretch of the state route from Dorothy Lane to Stroop Road is named for U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer James E. Groves III, according to the city of Kettering.
Groves III was 37 and serving his second deployment in Kandahar March 16, 2013. The Kettering Fairmont High School grad was piloting a helicopter when it crashed, officials said at that time.
Groves III had previously served two tours in Iraq. According to the Department of Defense, he was assigned to 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Hunter Army Airfield.
Ohio House Bill 276 was signed into law March 4 dedicating a portion of Ohio 48, also Far Hills Ave., in honored of Groves III, according to the city.
Those attending today’s event included members of the Groves family, state Sen. Peggy Lehner, state Rep. Jim Butler, Kettering Mayor Don Patterson and Montgomery County Commissioner President Judy Dodge.