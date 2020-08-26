Kettering school board cuts credit requirements for graduates

KETTERING – The Kettering City Schools Board of Education has reduced the credits required for graduating seniors for this and next school year.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to trim the minimum number of credits from 21.5 to 20 for graduates in 2021 and 2022.
The credits in core subject areas – financial literacy, fine arts, health and physical education – will remain the same, school district records show.
The cut in credits needed to graduate will involve elective courses, officials said. The district is scheduled to begin remote classes Sept. 8 due to the coronavirus.