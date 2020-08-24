X

JUST IN: Kettering plans to sell Miami Valley Research Park land to Cleveland-area business

Kettering plans to sell 28.5 acres at Miami Valley Research Park to a Cleveland-area business. FILE
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city plans to sell 28.5 acres at Miami Valley Research Park to a Cleveland-area business.

Kettering wants to sell land north of Research Boulevard and south of Spaulding Road to Industrial Commercial Properties LLC, records show.

Kettering City Council is set Tuesday night to consider a resolution to approve a contract to sell the land for $285,410, according to city records.

Industrial Commercial Properties LLC works in commercial and industrial leasing, property management, acquisition, design-build and private-public partnerships, according to the company’s website.

Kettering bought about 300 undeveloped acres at the Miami Valley Research Park in 2018.

Last month, the city council approved a contract to sell about 9 acres at the research park to Life Connection of Ohio, an organ donation center which plans to move its regional office from Dayton to Kettering.

