JUST IN: Fate of 1840s downtown Troy building delayed

TROY – The fate of an 1840s building on Main Street downtown will remain undetermined for at least a couple more weeks after the Troy Planning Commission agreed Wednesday to table a demolition request for another structural analysis.
The proposal to demolish the three-story 112-118 W. Main St. building damaged in the January tornado that struck the downtown has sparked a debate that resulted in dozens of letters/emails to the planning commission and a protest Tuesday near the building by demolition opponents.
Signs carried by the opponents urged people to support history and oppose the demolition of the building that was home to an early jail and courthouse and has hosted a number of well-known businesses over the years.
The Miami County Building Department deemed the structure unsafe and a serious hazard. Rob England, chief building official, cited in a Sept. 23 letter findings in a structural engineer’s report that trusses and connections have failed, and load bearing masonry walls show extensive deterioration. The letter ordered the building vacated. It was received by the owner Oct. 1.
Opponents said officials were relying on a report by a structural engineer hired by the building owner, 116 W. Main LLC, Randy Kimmel.
City staff, which recommended approval of demolition, said Wednesday the city had hired Woolpert to do another structural analysis. Hopes are the analysis will be done by week’s end, said Tim Davis, director of planning and zoning.
The commission agreed to a format for the next commission meeting, which will be held on the Zoom platform. The applicant and opponents will be allowed to make presentations with a limit on speakers and time.
The commission also asked for England to be available for questions.
Commission Chairman Alan Kappers said the commission “has given good consideration” to materials submitted by a deadline before Wednesday’s meeting. He said additional information would not be received unless appropriate.
The emails submitted ranged from one sentence saying the writer opposed demolition to detailed submissions. “We are not taking a headcount. We are looking for substantive issues,” Kappers said.
Commission member Jim McGarry asked about a business that had been operating in the building after it was deemed unsafe. Davis said the business was notified it could no longer conduct business from the location while the building was deemed unsafe.