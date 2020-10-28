JUST IN: Fate of 1840s downtown Troy building delayed

City staff, which recommended approval of demolition, said Wednesday the city had hired Woolpert to do another structural analysis. Hopes are the analysis will be done by week’s end, said Tim Davis, director of planning and zoning.

The commission agreed to a format for the next commission meeting, which will be held on the Zoom platform. The applicant and opponents will be allowed to make presentations with a limit on speakers and time.

The commission also asked for England to be available for questions.

Commission Chairman Alan Kappers said the commission “has given good consideration” to materials submitted by a deadline before Wednesday’s meeting. He said additional information would not be received unless appropriate.

The emails submitted ranged from one sentence saying the writer opposed demolition to detailed submissions. “We are not taking a headcount. We are looking for substantive issues,” Kappers said.

Commission member Jim McGarry asked about a business that had been operating in the building after it was deemed unsafe. Davis said the business was notified it could no longer conduct business from the location while the building was deemed unsafe.