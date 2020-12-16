JUST IN: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley receives $10M gift from MacKenzie Scott

“This generous gift to our great Goodwill Easterseals organization will help us to more rapidly expand support for people in need in the Miami Valley during this challenging time.” said Gary Hunt, board chair of GSMV.

Scott is the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and a multi-billionaire. She pledged last year to give away most of her wealth.

Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday. She described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” and noted is has been worse for women, people of color and those living in poverty.

“Meanwhile,” she wrote, “it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

After donating $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations last July, Scott asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She said the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”

Scott and her team started with 6,490 organizations, researched 822 and put 438 “on hold for now,” waiting for more details about their impact, management and how they treat employees or community members.

Scott noted that she was “far from completing” her giving pledge, and urged others to follow her lead in whatever way they could: time, a voice or money.

Other organizations that have benefited from her giving include food banks, emergency relief funds and historically Black colleges and universities, among others.

Goodwill Easterseals said in 2019, they improved the quality of life for more than 20,545 individuals in their 23-county service area through more than 40 programs and services. They also operate 31 Goodwill retail stores, an outlet location, an online auction and a business services division.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.