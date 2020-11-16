JUST IN: NorthPoint plans two new buildings for airport area

NorthPoint is also looking beyond the airport for future development opportunities, as well, Miles said.

“We’re kind of running out of room around the airport,” he said.

Trustees approved a resolution Monday authorizing the port to participate in the project.

The Dayton Daily News reported Monday that NorthPoint plans to build a seventh massive new industrial facility near the airport. But Miles said two new buildings are planned at this point.

The Missouri-based company has proposed constructing a $13.2 million speculative building at a property containing a former Vandalia fire station, just east of the aviation facility, according to city of Dayton building permit records.

The NorthPoint VII building, known as the “NorthPoint Lightner Industrial Warehouse project,” would be more than 181,000 square feet, according to Port Authority documents. Construction would start in the first quarter of 2021 with completion planned by the second quarter of the following year.

A separate planned building, known as the “NorthPoint Firehouse Industrial Warehouse project”, would cover nearly 500,000 square feet, with construction also slated to start early next year, with a similar planned completion date.

NorthPoint is creating a 400-acre industrial park around the airport called Park 70/75, according to marketing brochures from CBRE. The park is expected to offer about 5.2 million square feet of industrial space.

Also, port trustees learned of the possibility of White Castle expanding its Vandalia manufacturing plant. That project is not certain; the company is also considering a couple of possible sites in Kentucky, Mike DiPerna, of Westerville-based DiPerna Advisors, told trustees.

“This is a developing opportunity,” said Joseph Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority. “It’s not firm; it’s not set.”