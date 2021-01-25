New Kettering fitness center in the works for 2021

KETTERING – A new fitness center is being planned at Forrer Pointe Business Park in Kettering.
The proposal for the center at 2357-2391 Woodman Drive may go ahead in the first quarter of this year, said David Nianouris of Forrer Development, Ltd. in Centerville.
Nianouris declined to identify the proposed business, but said the facility would involve private fitness instruction and occupy about 3,000 square feet of the 6-acre Forrer Pointe.
Forrer Pointe is the focus of a rezoning expected to be approved by Kettering City Council on Tuesday night.
The proposal involves changing the zoning from an economic development overlay district to a business park district, according to Tom Robillard, Kettering’s planning and development director.
A fitness center would be a permitted use under the proposed change, Robillard said.