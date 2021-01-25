X

Crisis counselor working with Kettering police on mental health calls, training

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A crisis intervention specialist is working with the Kettering Police Department.

Through a grant obtained by the Montgomery County Alcohol, Addiction and Mental Health Services, Kettering police have partnered with South Community Inc. to provide the specialist, according to the KPD’s Facebook page.

“The goal of the program is to have a CIS available to KPD 40 hours per week,” according to the Facebook posting.

The specialist “will spend time responding to mental health-related calls for service with an officer, conducting follow-ups on at-risk individuals, assisting in professional placement of those needing assistance, as well as helping train KPD personnel on mental health related topics,” it states.

South Community’s Nicole Fairburn will work with Kettering police. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Bluffton University and a master’s degree in social work from the Ohio State University, according to the posting.

