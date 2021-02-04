Kettering Health to build $20M medical facility at former Springfield Kroger site

The Kettering Health Network is building a new medical facility in Springfield as part of a project that is slated to cost $20 million.
Representatives of Kettering Health say it will be the most significant investment that the hospital network has made in Clark County.
The facility will be one-story and 42,000 square-feet. It will be located at 2300 North Limestone Street and is expected to open either by the end of this year or early 2022, according to a news release from Kettering Health.
It will be built at a former Kroger location that was purchased by Kettering Health in 2019.
The new medical facility will include a 24/7 emergency room as well outpatient services including lab and imaging services. It will also feature medical offices for primary care and specialty services.
Once completed, it is expected to employ 50 full-time positions, the release added.
The new location is expected build upon Kettering Health’s existing services in Springfield. The health system has a primary care office on Middle Urbana Road as well as a health center on Emmanuel Way that offers imaging services, physical and occupational therapy, primary care and specialty services.