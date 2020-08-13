Kettering schools forum focuses on return to classrooms

KETTERING — Many people with questions or concerns about a planned return to in-person classes at Kettering City Schools next month will have a chance to air them tonight.
The district’s board of education has planned a 6:30 p.m. forum in the Fairmont High School Auditorium to talk about returning to classrooms for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shuttered all school buildings due to the coronavirus.
All of the forum’s three-minute slots to address the board are full, Kettering Superintendent Scott Inskeep has said.
Those not registered for the forum can view it on YouTube on the district’s website at https://www.ketteringschools.org/, officials said.
It is also set to air on Miami Valley Communications Council’s Channel 21, according to the district.
A special school board meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday to discuss emails members have received “and to provide direction to me and my central office team regarding the reopening of our schools,” Inskeep stated in a district website posting.
District officials have said they plan to offer both on-site and online options for students.
Sept. 8 is set for the first day of classes for students in grades 1-10, while those in grades 11-12 are scheduled to start Sept. 9, according to the district.
Sept. 14 is planned as the first day all students in the district can return to classrooms.
Inskeep has said he plans to release the district’s instructional model for the coming school year after the forum.
Initially, the superintendent said he intended to release it last week.