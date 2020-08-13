Kettering schools forum focuses on return to classrooms

A special school board meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday to discuss emails members have received “and to provide direction to me and my central office team regarding the reopening of our schools,” Inskeep stated in a district website posting.

District officials have said they plan to offer both on-site and online options for students.

Sept. 8 is set for the first day of classes for students in grades 1-10, while those in grades 11-12 are scheduled to start Sept. 9, according to the district.

Sept. 14 is planned as the first day all students in the district can return to classrooms.

Inskeep has said he plans to release the district’s instructional model for the coming school year after the forum.

Initially, the superintendent said he intended to release it last week.