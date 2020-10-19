Kettering woman pleads guilty to charges in $287K embezzlement

A Kettering woman pleaded guilty Monday to two charges stemming from her alleged embezzlement of $287,887 from her Warren County employer.
On her 40th birthday, Alison McGaughey pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud and identify fraud. She faces two to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines for telecommunications fraud, as well as six to 18 months in prison for identity fraud.
The owner and founder of Nelson & Associates, the Deerfield Twp. low-income housing developer and manager that McGaughey allegedly victimized, urged Judge Robert Peeler to order a maximum sentence.
McGaughey was indicted in March on charges of telecommunications fraud, aggravated theft, unauthorized use of property, identity fraud and tampering with records.
She is accused of stealing the money to cover gambling debts and pay for vacations and personal items, as well as altering computer records and forging bank statements to cover up the thefts. She was arrested in March.
McGaughey was office manager and bookkeeper for Nelson & Associates, a family business established 33 years ago and employing more than 50 people, according to the owner.
McGaughey’s plea hearing had been delayed after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized earlier this month, according to court records.
No sentencing date was set Monday, but Peeler ordered the sentencing hearing to be held by the end of November.
That was earlier than sought by her lawyer, Jason Cavinder, who asked she be allowed to remain free through the holidays so she could enjoy it with family and he would have time to prepare “significant mitigating information” that could sway the judge from sentencing her to prison or as extensive a term.
McGaughey remained free on a $25,000 bond, pending her sentencing.