Kroger: Supplier maintenance left some gas stations dry

CINCINNATI — Some Kroger gas stations in the Cincinnati and Dayton area faced fuel shortages this Thanksgiving week.
A Kroger spokesperson said Wednesday the company’s supplier was undergoing maintenance, contributing to fuel shortages at select Kroger locations. Drivers reported shortages at Kroger gas stations in Delhi, Harrison, Hebron, one on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati and another at the intersection of Springdale Road and Colerain Avenue.
“We are currently monitoring the issue and have deliveries on the way from a secondary supplier,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
As of Thursday afternoon, only one of the locations — the Kroger on Ferguson Road — still had a shortage.
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe extends Black Friday weekend hours
2
Area dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
3
Woman flown to hospital after vehicle strikes her, flees scene in...
4
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
5
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
About the Author