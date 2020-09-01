X

Larry Householder appears in Statehouse, plans to defend himself against corruption charges

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Former Speaker of the House Larry Householder makes an appearance in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

State Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford, who is charged with racketeering in a federal public corruption case, returned to the Ohio House on Tuesday for its session and declared that he is innocent and plans to vigorously defend himself.

The former House speaker also stood by House Bill 6, the $1.3 bailout bill at the center of the corruption case.

He declined to answer questions about the FBI investigation or allegations that he coordinated with a dark money group to funnel $60 million into a scheme to elect pro-Householder legislators, position Householder to return as speaker and pass and defend House Bill 6.

Householder remains on the November ballot unopposed for his seat representing Perry County.

