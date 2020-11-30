Lawmakers want to impeach DeWine over pandemic orders

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said he had yet to see the latest articles of impeachment but noted that Becker’s last impeachment attempt was “patently absurd.”

DeWine later said a small number of people think COVID-19 is a joke or fantasy.

“There’s a small number of people out there making a lot of noise.”

He said that instead of wasting time on this, they should talk to frontline nurses, and families who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

In August, Becker, Vitale and Zeltwanger filed articles of impeachment against DeWine.