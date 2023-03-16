Lebanon roadway paving, reconstruction projects to top $10.5M this year

This investment in critical transportation infrastructure includes both roadway resurfacing and complete reconstruction throughout the city. City officials said the largest projects will be the resurfacing of Ohio 63/West Main Street; Broadway from Main Street to Warren Avenue; and the entire section of Warren Avenue/Columbus Avenue.

Although the Ohio Department of Transportation provides some financial assistance for the resurfacing of these state routes, the city is responsible for funding a large portion of the paving, as well as the concrete curb replacement, officials said.