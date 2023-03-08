Little Miami Middle School student arrested for having ammunition, making ‘generic safety threats’

The district said they are encouraging parents to speak to their children and help them understand that these behaviors will not be tolerated.

“We implore families to keep firearms, ammunition, and other items inappropriate for children to be locked and out of reach,” the district said. “If students bring these items to school, there will be serious legal and disciplinary consequences.”

The district also said those that hear or see concerning comments or behavior that could be a threat to the school should act and notify law enforcement, building administration or counselors as appropriate. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Little Miami Local Schools on their website or by calling or texting 1-844-723-3764.