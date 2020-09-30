Local experts: bickering took away from policy discussion

Biden said that even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, “manufacturing went in the hole” under Trump’s administration.

“They said it would take a miracle to bring back manufacturing,” Trump said. “I brought back 700,000 jobs, they brought back nothing. They gave up on manufacturing.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 500,000 manufacturing jobs were added during Trump’s presidency up to February. Since then, over 200,000 jobs have been lost.

Devine said healthcare plans received at least some attention.

“Particularly President Trump being asked about how he would replace Obamacare, not just getting rid of certain elements, but what would he do for a comprehensive healthcare plan,” he said. “We didn’t get a lot of detail on that ... [Biden tried] to assure voters, many in the Miami Valley who care about this included, that he was going to do more to provide for healthcare but without going too far in a way that may alienate more moderate voters.”

Overall, Devine and Birdsong both said it was difficult to take much meaning from the debate and said they doubted it would change many voters' opinions.