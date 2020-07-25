X

Local organizations receive 125K from state civil justice grant program

Local News | July 25, 2020
By Daniel Susco

Local charities and legal organizations received $125,000 in funding from the Ohio Supreme Court as part of a civil justice grant program to help low-income, underserved and disadvantaged Ohioans.

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and the Cincinnati Bar Foundation were granted $50,000 each, while the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers project received $25,000.

According to the Ohio Supreme Court, the Catholic Charities received the grant to fund forensic psychological evaluation for vulnerable immigrant clients, while the Cincinnati Bar Foundation received the grant to pay for legal help for kinship caregivers in Hamilton and Butler counties. The supreme court said that the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project was granted funds to help protect vulnerable seniors.

In total the Ohio Supreme Court issued $725,088 in grants to 19 courts and court-related organizations.

