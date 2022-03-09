Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday

A longstanding program that is informative and fun will make its return to an in-person format this weekend for the first time in Springfield since the pandemic occurred.
PechaKucha will return live 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. The program is free and hosted by the Westcott House.
PechaKucha is a presentation format offering individuals a chance to tell a story with 20 photo images at 20 seconds each. The presenter can narrate what each slide means to them, and up to eight people can present individually.
The theme for the event is “Local Foods: Food for Thought” with the Clark County Local Foods Council as the presenters.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been so long,” said Marta Wojcik, Westcott House executive director. “Last year we thought it would be sooner and it’s a huge relief to be able to do this and come back safely together.”
Although PechaKucha doesn’t always have a theme, Wojcik felt strongly about partnering with the group on this occasion when approached.
Logan Cobbs of the Food Council said group members will talk about the organization and how it is striving to meet needs. Springfield has several spots considered food deserts.
“We want to get the information out about who we are and what we can do for our community,” she said.
The Food Council was established here in 2017 and is awaiting its recognition as a 501c3 nonprofit according to Cobbs.
Wojcik said Westcott House is open to partnering with other organizations for future PechaKucha programs. They’ve previously worked with the Springfield Museum of Art and history groups.
“It’s interesting to partner since there are so many creative people in our community who have something to say,” she said.
Wojcik said the Westcott House plans on four PechaKucha events in 2022, and will do a virtual one with other Frank Lloyd Wright sights in June to celebrate Wright’s birthday.
HOW TO GO
What: PechaKucha night
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Admission: free
More info: www.westcotthouse.org
