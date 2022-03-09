Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday

Although PechaKucha doesn’t always have a theme, Wojcik felt strongly about partnering with the group on this occasion when approached.

Logan Cobbs of the Food Council said group members will talk about the organization and how it is striving to meet needs. Springfield has several spots considered food deserts.

“We want to get the information out about who we are and what we can do for our community,” she said.

The Food Council was established here in 2017 and is awaiting its recognition as a 501c3 nonprofit according to Cobbs.

Wojcik said Westcott House is open to partnering with other organizations for future PechaKucha programs. They’ve previously worked with the Springfield Museum of Art and history groups.

“It’s interesting to partner since there are so many creative people in our community who have something to say,” she said.

Wojcik said the Westcott House plans on four PechaKucha events in 2022, and will do a virtual one with other Frank Lloyd Wright sights in June to celebrate Wright’s birthday.

Explore Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

HOW TO GO

What: PechaKucha night

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Admission: free

More info: www.westcotthouse.org