Local retail pop-up incubator allows small fashion business to prosper

“I had all this free time and was able to turn it into something long-term,” she said. “Having an actual store has just made me realize that it’s a lot of work, I guess, but I do enjoy it.”

Sabol said the Small Business Development Center is “super supportive” and provides a great deal of information and knowledge if she ever has any questions.

Also joining Thrive at Market Square is Planogol, a mobile website set of tools for self-evaluation, dream exploration and setting of SMART goals, according to founder Lee Autore. Planogol allows people to work through those goals with accountability partners and have resources and templates to help them along the way, Autore said.

The business got its start in the office of Autore’s other consulting business, Goal-Time.

“My Small Business Development Center adviser, Mark Lankford, learned about the Thrive opportunity and encouraged me to apply,” Autore said. “Their program is an amazing incubator opportunity for both the retail pop-up businesses, as well as my own technology business.”

As the website is still in pre-production, Planogol has been working most of the year with Lankford to get an “idea / business plan” pitch together to seek funds for the development of the website, he said.

“At the end of January, we’ll be pitching to a group of Angel investors,” Autore said. “The pitch is being arranged by The Entrepreneurs Center in downtown Dayton. For those not aware, there are a lot of really talented folks in the Dayton area to help individuals with small businesses.”

The first tenant in the Thrive program, Hedy Riegle Studio Ltd., opened in November. It offers hand-stamped jewelry. The addition of two new tenants means there is only one retail space remaining, according to Katie Frank, Miamisburg’s community development director.

City officials are thrilled with the tenants who have taken “a leap of faith” for their business and in this program, Frank told this news outlet.

“This program truly seeks to give entrepreneurs a chance to live their dreams and grow into a successful community asset,” she said. “We look forward to continued commitment of our tenants, as well as bringing in new ones over the months and years.”