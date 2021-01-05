Miamisburg to see new renovations, home growth this year

The renovated building at 24-32 S. Main St. is only part of downtown Miamisburg’s economic resurgence. Thrive at Market Square, a recently launched small business incubator, is expected to help more entrepreneurs to open for business throughout this year, joining several new storefronts that have opened in the city’s downtown area or recently announced plans to do so.

Set to launch construction this year are two new housing plans that will add more than 250 homes combined in the city’s southern end, something Collins said would be the most new homes built in Miamisburg in about 20 years.

Site preparation already can be seen at the Aberdeen subdivision, which will bring new homes by Fischer Homes to a 42-acre site off Miamisburg Springboro Road next to Pipestone Golf Course and near the Austin Boulevard interchange.

Also starting construction this year is the first phase of the Deer Valley subdivision, an Oberer Development and Ryan Homes project on 86.6 acres off Benner Road near the Mound Business Park.

Construction of the new homes will help the city retain existing residents and attract new homeowners from outside the city who might otherwise decide to live in neighboring communities, Collins said. The last home construction was at Sydney’s Bend, which was constructed in the early 2000s and is “a small subdivision compared to what’s being planned now,” she said.

Also slated for Miamisburg in 2021 are improvements to the Ninth Street bridge, a 60-foot span built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1970. City officials previously said the bridge is structurally deficient. Miamisburg will cover $700,000 of construction costs, with the federal government providing a $546,000 grant.

Design work the Ninth Street bridge project will be completed this year with the bids going out in November and a 3-to-6 month construction period after that, according to City Manager Keith Johnson.

This year also will see the reopening of the city’s Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center in Miamisburg, which did not open in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. During the closure, the city launched various structural and aesthetic improvements, including “deep maintenance” to its approximately two-decade-old pool and the addition of newer water features, such as sprayers, Collins said.

“It’s like anything else: it has to be maintained and it has to be kept current,” she said. “It’s going to only really improve the venue and keep it up to date with the way it should be.”