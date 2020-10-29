United Way gets $500K donation from CareSource

“The benevolence of our Dayton region is truly inspiring, especially in a year marked with such trial. This donation will support essential services and ongoing collective work as we unite to uplift all in our communities,” Thomas Maultsby, President & CEO of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, said in a statement announcing the donation.

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area supports local health and human service programs and initiatives that serve Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties, such as supporting child and adult daycare, food pantries, shelter and many other essential needs.