United Way gets $500K donation from CareSource

United Way received a $500,000 donation from CareSource and $400,000 will stay in the Dayton region supporting the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.
“The benevolence of our Dayton region is truly inspiring, especially in a year marked with such trial. This donation will support essential services and ongoing collective work as we unite to uplift all in our communities,” Thomas Maultsby, President & CEO of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, said in a statement announcing the donation.
United Way of the Greater Dayton Area supports local health and human service programs and initiatives that serve Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties, such as supporting child and adult daycare, food pantries, shelter and many other essential needs.
The donation was from CareSource’s employees and The CareSource Foundation, with CareSource employees participated in an 11-day, company-wide campaign for United Way organizations across the country.
Dan McCabe, CareSource Chief Administrative Officer and CEO of the CareSource Foundation, said 2020 marks the fourth year our employees surpassed $400,000 in total pledges.