Why downtown Springfield will be decorated with chalk masterpieces this weekend

Dayton-based chalk artist Boy Blue uses chalk to create a piece of art along North Fountain Avenue in Springfield on Friday afternoon. Boy Blue will also be creating another piece of chalk art at Saturday’s Chalktoberfest being held in downtown Springfield. Michael Cooper/Staff

Dayton-based artist Boy Blue showed several Project Jericho participants how creative and distinct artwork made by sidewalk chalk pastels could be. Now they will be using those skills along with school teams and others.

The public is encouraged to come down and cheer the participants on. There will be food trucks, live music from Adelee and Gentry, vendors and a special interactive art area sponsored by the Springfield Museum of Art where anyone can try their hand at creating a personal chalk masterpiece.

As a complement to the event, people can also view another form of art: the works of this year’s Project Scare-a-Crow at the park.

Limes said Chalkfest is being planned as an annual event and hopes to expand it with the help of grants.

She added this is a great chance to see the possibilities of art and how it can bring families together.

“One of our goals is to strengthen the community and families and encourage family activities,” Limes said. “That’s at the core of what we do. We would be nothing without this community.”

WANT TO GO?

What: Chalkfest

Where: National Road Commons Park, West Main Street and West Columbia Street, Springfield

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info:https://ntprd.org/Chalkfest/