Why downtown Springfield will be decorated with chalk masterpieces this weekend

Chalk one up for ingenuity when a simple item found on playgrounds and homes with children can open up new art possibilities in downtown Springfield.
The first Chalkfest will see six teams competing by creating unique works with sidewalk chalk on 6-by-6 spaces at National Road Commons Park, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
>> RELATED: Clark County winery’s ‘Dogtoberfest’ will benefit homeless animals
Admission is free. The event is presented by Project Jericho and National Trail Parks and Recreation.
“We wanted to bring art to Springfield where the community can be involved. We looked at what other communities had done and really loved the feel of creating art this way,” said Kristi Limes, Project Jericho Success Coordinator.
Dayton-based artist Boy Blue showed several Project Jericho participants how creative and distinct artwork made by sidewalk chalk pastels could be. Now they will be using those skills along with school teams and others.
The public is encouraged to come down and cheer the participants on. There will be food trucks, live music from Adelee and Gentry, vendors and a special interactive art area sponsored by the Springfield Museum of Art where anyone can try their hand at creating a personal chalk masterpiece.
>> DETAILS: 48 wiffleball teams to face off for charity in Springfield
As a complement to the event, people can also view another form of art: the works of this year’s Project Scare-a-Crow at the park.
>> Check out these scarecrows this weekend
Limes said Chalkfest is being planned as an annual event and hopes to expand it with the help of grants.
She added this is a great chance to see the possibilities of art and how it can bring families together.
“One of our goals is to strengthen the community and families and encourage family activities,” Limes said. “That’s at the core of what we do. We would be nothing without this community.”
>> 5 things to do this weekend
WANT TO GO?
What: Chalkfest
Where: National Road Commons Park, West Main Street and West Columbia Street, Springfield
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free
More info:https://ntprd.org/Chalkfest/