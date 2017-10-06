X

Why downtown Springfield will be decorated with chalk masterpieces this weekend

Dayton artist Boy Blue taught several Project Jericho students the possibilities of sidewalk chalk pastels as art over the summer and will be on hand at the first Chalktoberfest competition. CONTRIBUTED
Local News | Oct 6, 2017
By Brett Turner

Chalk one up for ingenuity when a simple item found on playgrounds and homes with children can open up new art possibilities in downtown Springfield.

The first Chalkfest will see six teams competing by creating unique works with sidewalk chalk on 6-by-6 spaces at National Road Commons Park, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Admission is free. The event is presented by Project Jericho and National Trail Parks and Recreation.

“We wanted to bring art to Springfield where the community can be involved. We looked at what other communities had done and really loved the feel of creating art this way,” said Kristi Limes, Project Jericho Success Coordinator.

Dayton-based chalk artist Boy Blue uses chalk to create a piece of art along North Fountain Avenue in Springfield on Friday afternoon. Boy Blue will also be creating another piece of chalk art at Saturday’s Chalktoberfest being held in downtown Springfield. Michael Cooper/Staff
Dayton-based chalk artist Boy Blue uses chalk to create a piece of art along North Fountain Avenue in Springfield on Friday afternoon. Boy Blue will also be creating another piece of chalk art at Saturday’s Chalktoberfest being held in downtown Springfield. Michael Cooper/Staff

Dayton-based artist Boy Blue showed several Project Jericho participants how creative and distinct artwork made by sidewalk chalk pastels could be. Now they will be using those skills along with school teams and others.

The public is encouraged to come down and cheer the participants on. There will be food trucks, live music from Adelee and Gentry, vendors and a special interactive art area sponsored by the Springfield Museum of Art where anyone can try their hand at creating a personal chalk masterpiece.

As a complement to the event, people can also view another form of art: the works of this year’s Project Scare-a-Crow at the park.

Limes said Chalkfest is being planned as an annual event and hopes to expand it with the help of grants.

She added this is a great chance to see the possibilities of art and how it can bring families together.

“One of our goals is to strengthen the community and families and encourage family activities,” Limes said. “That’s at the core of what we do. We would be nothing without this community.”

WANT TO GO?

What: Chalkfest

Where: National Road Commons Park, West Main Street and West Columbia Street, Springfield

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info:https://ntprd.org/Chalkfest/

