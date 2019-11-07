Dayton officer shot: Services for DelRio will be held at UD Arena

A procession of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles will accompany the detective’s body back to the funeral home following the funeral and final salute.

Anyone attending the funeral will be required to pass through a magnetometer to enter the arena.

On Wednesday, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said DelRio, who was shot and critically injured Monday, would not survive his injuries.

He was placed on life support for donation of his organs.

Thursday morning, several law enforcement officers from various area jurisdictions gathered at Grandview Medical Center to honor DelRio.

