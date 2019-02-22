Fairborn police issue warrant for child abuse suspect

Fairborn police have issued a warrant for Kyle R. Wagoner Jr., who is facing child abuse charges.
The original complaint against Wagoner was made on Sept 21, 2017, and the charges were dismissed, but he has now been charged again due to “additional medical documentation.”
Wagoner was the boyfriend of the victim’s biological mother. The child who was injured was 1 month old when his leg was found to be broken multiple times. Wagoner was allegedly caring for the child at the time of the injury and he stated that he was changing the boy’s diaper.
The offense allegedly occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Vine Street in Fairborn. Police have no reason to believe Wagoner is on the run, but they have not been able to locate him yet.
If you have any information on Wagoner’s whereabouts you are asked to call Fairborn Police at 937-754-3068.
