Fairborn police issue warrant for child abuse suspect

The original complaint against Wagoner was made on Sept 21, 2017, and the charges were dismissed, but he has now been charged again due to “additional medical documentation.”

Wagoner was the boyfriend of the victim’s biological mother. The child who was injured was 1 month old when his leg was found to be broken multiple times. Wagoner was allegedly caring for the child at the time of the injury and he stated that he was changing the boy’s diaper.