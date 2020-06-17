George Floyd killing sparks ‘courageous,’ often intense conversation about race and police in Dayton

Some conversations must be had, even if they are uncomfortable.
What Had Happened Was podcast host Amelia Robinson moderated the first of the Dayton Daily News Courageous Conversations: Relations Between Dayton’s Black Community and Police.
>> Panel: Police relation problems reflect larger issues
The virtual town hall meeting came in the wake of protests here and around the nation following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.
Panelists included:
• Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl
• Shenise Turner Sloss of Neighborhoods Over Politics, a training and advocacy organization
• Rev. Joshua Ward, Omega Baptist Church
• Lawrence Burnley, University of Dayton’s vice president for diversity and inclusion
• Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff
• Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims
• Dayton-born activist Zakiya Sankara-Jabar of Brightbeam, a nonprofit network of education activists
• Marc DeWitt, Sinclair Community College and Community Police Council
ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the DATV studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast finalist for prestigious Marconi award
WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.
CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES
EPISODE 61
Rajeev Venkayya, the Dayton-raised doctor who wrote the U.S. strategy against pandemic
EPISODE 60
>> The long way back: Reporter Laura Bischoff explains how Ohio will reopen from coronavirus and how it will not
EPISODE 59
>> Daughter on mom’s death to coronavirus: ‘It literally takes all prisoners … your organs, and your blood, and your faculties’
EPISODE 58
The ‘pest house,’ Grim Reaper and how the ‘Spanish Lady’ brought the Gem City to its knees
EPISODE 57
Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad
EPISODE 56
Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions
EPISODE 55
Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her," daughter of nursing home patient says.
EPISODE 54
EPISODE 53
Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News
EPISODE 52
The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine
EPISODE 51
Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class
EPISODE 50
EPISODE 49
Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror
EPISODE 48
Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror
EPISODE 47
Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings
EPISODE 46
Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes
BONUS EPISODE
EPISODE 45
Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind
EPISODE 44
Tales of old-school murder in Dayton
EPISODE 43
Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District
EPISODE 42
His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.
EPISODE 41
'One hell of a summer': Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes
EPISODE 40
The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar
EPISODE 39
Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did
EPISODE 38
A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame
EPISODE 37
Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang
EPISODE 36
“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit
EPISODE 35
EPISODE 34
Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin
EPISODE 33
EPISODE 32
Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”
EPISODE 31
EPISODE 30
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked
EPISODE 29
BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind
EPISODE 28
Amaya Sexton: ‘I am very comfortable with who I am because I know who I am’
EPISODE 27
Laura Bischoff on the faults, foibles and facts of Ohio politics
EPISODE 26
EPISODE 25
Who does Amelia Robinson think she is?
EPISODE 24
New podcast takes on cold-blooded murders in Pike County
EPISODE 23
EPISODE 22
Heather Salazar imagined dying in front of her kids
EPISODE 21
Episode 20
Broadway star Alice Ripley proves she is anything but ‘normal’
Episode 19:
Episode 18:
Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 years