4 plead not guilty in $60M public corruption case

George Floyd killing sparks ‘courageous,’ often intense conversation about race and police in Dayton

Educator Lynda Huggins protests with her three sons May 30, 2020 in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Educator Lynda Huggins protests with her three sons May 30, 2020 in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PODCAST | June 17, 2020
By Amelia Robinson

Some conversations must be had, even if they are uncomfortable.

What Had Happened Was podcast host Amelia Robinson moderated the first of the Dayton Daily News Courageous Conversations: Relations Between Dayton’s Black Community and Police.

>> Panel: Police relation problems reflect larger issues

The virtual town hall meeting came in the wake of protests here and around the nation following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

Panelists included:

• Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl

• Shenise Turner Sloss of Neighborhoods Over Politics, a training and advocacy organization

• Rev. Joshua Ward, Omega Baptist Church

• Lawrence Burnley, University of Dayton’s vice president for diversity and inclusion

• Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff

• Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims

• Dayton-born activist Zakiya Sankara-Jabar of Brightbeam, a nonprofit network of education activists

• Marc DeWitt, Sinclair Community College and Community Police Council

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the DATV studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast finalist for prestigious Marconi award

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE 

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes)Google PlayStitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

