Man accused of firing shots at police during 13-hour standoff to face criminal charges

A man accused of firing shots at police, prompting a standoff that lasted nearly 13-hours earlier this month will face criminal charges connected to the incident.
Derrick J. Lewis, 30, of Dayton, was indicted on several charges Tuesday by a Montgomery County Grand Jury, according to court records.
Lewis was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, inducing panic, domestic violence, endangering children, having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habituation, court records show.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday. Lewis remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail after his bond was set at $1 million Jan. 6.
Lewis is accused of firing shots at officers while they attempted to take him into custody at a Briarwood Avenue apartment Jan. 3.
After firing the shots, Lewis allegedly took a woman and two boys hostage, prompting a SWAT standoff that spanned nearly 14 hours.
SWAT members forced their way into the apartment and rescued the hostages, who were not injured in the incident.
