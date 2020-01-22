Man accused of firing shots at police during 13-hour standoff to face criminal charges

Derrick J. Lewis, 30, of Dayton, was indicted on several charges Tuesday by a Montgomery County Grand Jury, according to court records.

Lewis was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, inducing panic, domestic violence, endangering children, having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habituation, court records show.