Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

EPISODE 38
“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit
EPISODE 35
[‘All hell broke loose:’ McCall Vrydaghs on tracking 15 Dayton area tornadoes]Edit Info
EPISODE 34
Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin
EPISODE 33
Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school
EPISODE 32
Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”
EPISODE 31
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nina West on making faces and taking a stand in a town with zero cows
EPISODE 30
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked
EPISODE 29
BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind
EPISODE 28
Amaya Sexton: ‘I am very comfortable with who I am because I know who I am’
EPISODE 27
Laura Bischoff on the faults, foibles and facts of Ohio politics
EPISODE 26
EPISODE 25
Who does Amelia Robinson think she is?
EPISODE 24
New podcast takes on cold-blooded murders in Pike County
EPISODE 23
‘Anyone can kill’: Dayton detective Doyle Burke talks Jolynn Ritchie, the microwave baby killer and axe murders
EPISODE 22
Heather Salazar imagined dying in front of her kids
EPISODE 21
[Zapp band’s Terry and Lester Troutman can still make you dance]Edit Info
Episode 20
Broadway star Alice Ripley proves she is anything but ‘normal’
Episode 19:
[Cat daddy, TV host, all-around do-gooder nerd Rodney Veal ]Edit Info
Episode 18:
Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 yearsThe loud pops and bangs that filled the air in Dayton’s Oregon District early Sunday, Aug. 4, were sadly not the sound of fireworks.
It was the sound of Dayton joining the sisterhood of cities that have been rocked by mass shootings.
>> Oregon District shooting: What we’ve learned about the victims
A 24-year-old man with a semi-automatic pistol that police say was modified to act like a rifle killed nine people who had been enjoying a beautiful night out on the town.
What Had Happened Was podcast host Amelia Robinson and her husband Anthony Shoemaker heard the gun blast from their home just a few blocks away and were among the first journalists to arrive at the shocking scene.
WHIO TV reporters Molly Koweek and Monica Castro rushed to the entertainment district known for its independent restaurants, bars and shops.
>> Dayton.com, Dayton Foundation partner to help victims' families
They were able to get some of the first reports and have continued to cover the horrific crime all week.
Amelia talks to Molly and Monica, who despite being just a few years into their news careers, have covered mass shootings in the past.
NOTE: This episode includes first-person accounts.
Cox Media Group Ohio, including WHIO, Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, has partnered with the Dayton Foundation in the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The fund allows individuals to make charitable contributions to help the families directly affected by this terrible tragedy.
For more information about the Dayton Foundation, go to DaytonFoundation.org.
>> RELATED: Oregon District Tragedy Fund on track to raise more than half a million to help victims, survivors
ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.
>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast a finalist for prestigious Marconi award
WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.
