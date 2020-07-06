X

Springfield man killed, woman critically injured in head-on crash

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Springfield man killed, woman critically injured in head-on crash

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | July 6, 2020
By Breaking News Staff

A 32-year-old Springfield man died Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash in Clark County.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at about 2:55 p.m. on state Route 41 near Jacksonville Road.

A passenger in one of the vehicles involved, Nicholas P. Niedbalski, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE: Former Ohio State player has unique perspective as Black state trooper

A 2006 Ford F-250 driven by Zachary A. Payton, 30, of Springfield, was traveling north on state Route 41, according to a press release from the patrol.

Payton reportedly took evasive action to avoid striking a vehicle in the rear, the patrol said, drove left of the center line and struck a southbound 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Danielle D. Dukes-Niedbalski 34, of Springfield.

Payton was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, and Dukes-Niedbalski suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash closed state Route 41 for approximately three hours.

German Twp. police and fire/EMS officials also responded.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.