Springfield man killed, woman critically injured in head-on crash

Payton reportedly took evasive action to avoid striking a vehicle in the rear, the patrol said, drove left of the center line and struck a southbound 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Danielle D. Dukes-Niedbalski 34, of Springfield.

Payton was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, and Dukes-Niedbalski suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash closed state Route 41 for approximately three hours.

German Twp. police and fire/EMS officials also responded.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.