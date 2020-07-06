Springfield man killed, woman critically injured in head-on crash

A 32-year-old Springfield man died Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash in Clark County.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at about 2:55 p.m. on state Route 41 near Jacksonville Road.
A passenger in one of the vehicles involved, Nicholas P. Niedbalski, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 2006 Ford F-250 driven by Zachary A. Payton, 30, of Springfield, was traveling north on state Route 41, according to a press release from the patrol.
Payton reportedly took evasive action to avoid striking a vehicle in the rear, the patrol said, drove left of the center line and struck a southbound 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Danielle D. Dukes-Niedbalski 34, of Springfield.
Payton was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, and Dukes-Niedbalski suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The crash closed state Route 41 for approximately three hours.
German Twp. police and fire/EMS officials also responded.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.