The victims: Nicholas Cumer, graduate student in town for internship

“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band,” Van Tassell said.

Cumer, 25, had completed his undergraduate work with the school as an exercise physiology major. He had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance said two other employees had been shot but were expected to make a full recovery.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance wrote on Facebook that just last week, the nonprofit offered Cumer a full time position to run one of its new offices.

In order to give staff time to grieve, Maple Tree will close all Maple Tree offices next week, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

Van Tassell wrote that a mass in Nicholas’ memory will be arranged on campus this week, and the university will share other arrangements as it learns them.