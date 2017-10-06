5 things to do in Springfield this weekend

2. Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market

Find your next treasure at the Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana. The monthly event will feature hundreds of collectibles and antiques available for purchase from local merchants. Buyers will be able to browse wares from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

3. Standing Up to POTS 5K Run

Help take a stand against postural orthostatis tachycardia syndrome at the fourth annual Standing Up to POTS 5K at the Wittenberg University student center in Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. Registration for participants is $25 for adults and $15 for runners or walkers 22 and younger. Strollers and wheelchairs are also welcome. All proceeds will benefit Standing Up to POTS. Pre-registration is open at standinguptopots.org.

4. Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Gavin George

Spend the evening enjoying the works of Schumann and Tchaikovsky among others as played by 14-year-old piano prodigy and Granville native Gavin George at the opening performance of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks series on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will take place in the Kuss Auditorium at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield and is set to start at 7:30 p.m. A preview of the show will start at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $31 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

5. Chalkfest

Check out how artists can transform sidewalk chalk into amazing art. The first Chalkfest will see six teams competing by creating unique works with sidewalk chalk on 6-by-6 spaces at National Road Commons Park, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Admission is free. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors and a special interactive art area sponsored by the Springfield Museum of Art where anyone can try their hand at creating a personal chalk masterpiece.