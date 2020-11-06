Man accused of human trafficking guilty on 9 of 29 charges in Warren County

He was originally arrested in a traffic stop in May near Kings Island Amusement Park in Mason. One of the victims, who did not show up despite a subpoena for the trial, was found running across Ohio 741 from one of the hotels, sparking further investigation.

The case ultimately involved hotels in Mason and Blue Ash.

On Thursday, Barron’s lawyer, John Kaspar, acknowledged “it’s not a pretty case,” but urged the jury to decide the facts pointed to a love triangle and Barron’s unusual sexual preferences.

“He’s a freak,” Kaspar said during his final statement.

Assistant County Prosecutor Derek Faulkner urged the jury to find Barron guilty on all the remaining charges.

In his closing statements, Faulkner reviewed evidence and testimony designed to prove Barron used force, fear, “duress” and intimidation to get the two women to prostitution with customers, drawn by on-line advertisements, in March, April and May.

“I’m not gone gonna keep you all night babe,” said one text message Faulkner displayed for the jury to show Barron was directing the two women in the acts of prostitution, while keeping them unclothed in the hotel rooms.

Faulkner also showed pictures of bruises and cigarette burn marks, a video of one of the women being slapped while committing oral sex and a threat to post video on Facebook unless they complied with his directions and turned over the money paid by the “johns.”

Barron remained in the Warren County Jail on $500,000 bond, while awaiting sentencing.